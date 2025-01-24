Sign up
Photo 4103
Frozen Grass
I love it when the frost lingers on the grass. Makes everything so beautiful.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
3
4
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4311
photos
190
followers
117
following
1124% complete
View this month »
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
4103
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
22nd January 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
so pretty with the lovely dof.
January 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 24th, 2025
Nick
ace
This is really lovely.
January 24th, 2025
