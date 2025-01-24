Previous
Frozen Grass by jamibann
Photo 4103

Frozen Grass

I love it when the frost lingers on the grass. Makes everything so beautiful.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
so pretty with the lovely dof.
January 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 24th, 2025  
Nick ace
This is really lovely.
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact