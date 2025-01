Burns Day 2025

I couldn't let Burns Day go by without a wee image to mark the day. The background is John's kilt - Forbes tartan. The Bannerman carried the flag for the Forbes clan when marching into battle. My own clan is MacDuff as my maiden name is Duff. I am also entitled to wear the Murray tartan however, as my paternal grandmother was a Murray. I must say that although I love to see dad and brothers wearing the MacDuff tartan, I personally favour the colours of the Murray tartan for myself.