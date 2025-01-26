Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4105
Stormy Weather
I took this on Friday, when we were stuck indoors waiting on weather! We were lucky in Ballater with very little damage caused by Storm Éowyn.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4313
photos
190
followers
117
following
1124% complete
View this month »
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
24th January 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
You've got me looking for a barometer now, nice one
January 26th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
I love a barometer! Glad you escaped damage
January 26th, 2025
julia
ace
Married to a farmer and the daughter of a farmer there has been a lot of tapping of the barometer to see if the weather is right for planned job of the day..
January 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close