Stormy Weather by jamibann
Photo 4105

Stormy Weather

I took this on Friday, when we were stuck indoors waiting on weather! We were lucky in Ballater with very little damage caused by Storm Éowyn.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Boxplayer ace
You've got me looking for a barometer now, nice one
January 26th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I love a barometer! Glad you escaped damage
January 26th, 2025  
julia ace
Married to a farmer and the daughter of a farmer there has been a lot of tapping of the barometer to see if the weather is right for planned job of the day..
January 26th, 2025  
