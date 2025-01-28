Previous
Craigendarroch Summit by jamibann
Craigendarroch Summit

I felt that black and white was the only way to go with this image - taken at the top of Craigendarroch on Sunday. It helped to highlight the snow and cloud on Lochnagar in the distance. It's one of my favourite viewpoints in Ballater, and only a skip and hop from our house.

Yesterday was a bit of a wash out - it pretty much rained all day. Only 5 of us turned out for our weekly walk, which I was leading in the Glen Tanar Estate. Ah, well, you can't win them all. The afternoon was well spent at the golf club, going through and amending Competition Rules. Such fun!

Catch up time with a friend, in Stonehaven, today, so if the weather behaves, I'll get a wee walk along the sea front.
Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
You have to be hardy to go out in that cold!
January 28th, 2025  
