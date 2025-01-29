Previous
Stonehaven Dolphins by jamibann
Photo 4108

Stonehaven Dolphins

I left Ballater yesterday morning in the drizzle and arrived at Stonehaven in the sunshine. I was meeting a friend for lunch, but deliberately arrived early so I could go for a walk along the beach front and see the new metal sculpture on Stonehaven's beach front. It's a beauty! The mystery man who makes these is still a bit of a mystery, but Jim has now been publicly named and celebrated. He does some great work!

There was a single surfer in the water - you can see him inside the frame of the heart if you look carefully!
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Very neat - that surfer out there must have a lovely view of them.
January 29th, 2025  
Lovely sculpture..
January 29th, 2025  
What a lovely sculpture and looks like a beautiful day to be beside the seaside.
January 29th, 2025  
