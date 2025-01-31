Previous
The Harvester by jamibann
The Harvester

Another example of Jim's work on Stonehaven boardwalk. As you can read, this one was made to celebrate the retirement of two firshermen - the 'twa Ians'. Great work Jim!

And that's the last post for January! Wow.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this work of art, Jim has so much talent and a great way of putting this all together. I love the addition of the rose.
January 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
You can feel the passion… lovely shot of the details…
January 31st, 2025  
