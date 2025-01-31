Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4110
The Harvester
Another example of Jim's work on Stonehaven boardwalk. As you can read, this one was made to celebrate the retirement of two firshermen - the 'twa Ians'. Great work Jim!
And that's the last post for January! Wow.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4319
photos
190
followers
117
following
1126% complete
View this month »
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
Latest from all albums
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
180
4109
4110
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th January 2025 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this work of art, Jim has so much talent and a great way of putting this all together. I love the addition of the rose.
January 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
You can feel the passion… lovely shot of the details…
January 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close