London Town

Clearly, this is not entirely my neck of the woods, but it's where I've just spent 4 days with a very good friend. Our husbands were heading off to Chile for a fishing holiday, so we accompanied them as far as London, and took some time to ourselves once they'd been seen off the premises! ;-) This was taken on Saturday as we walked to our 'date' with Westminster Palace. We had the most fabulous guided tour there - our guide, Sarah, was exceptional. I'd highly recommend it for any visiting London.