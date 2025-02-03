Previous
London Town by jamibann
London Town

Clearly, this is not entirely my neck of the woods, but it's where I've just spent 4 days with a very good friend. Our husbands were heading off to Chile for a fishing holiday, so we accompanied them as far as London, and took some time to ourselves once they'd been seen off the premises! ;-) This was taken on Saturday as we walked to our 'date' with Westminster Palace. We had the most fabulous guided tour there - our guide, Sarah, was exceptional. I'd highly recommend it for any visiting London.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Elisa Smith ace
Love everything here.
February 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…
February 4th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Good to see you are away on a jaunt & OK! I thought you might have been up mountains somewhere or away. Lucky you in London….i would have loved to have spent a week in London on my own years ago when I had the energy to walk & walk. I shall enjoy your photos instead. Enjoy your time with Sarah.
February 4th, 2025  
