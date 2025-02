Oliver and Ben

Taken as we waited outside Westminster Palace on Saturday. Big Ben looking splendid, all beautifully renovated since the last time I was down. We did try to get a tour of the tower, but I was hours, perhaps minutes, too late to get the booking on a day and time that suited us - you really have to book in advance for that. However, as said already, we were not disappointed with the Westminster Palace tour - it was excellent.