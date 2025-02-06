Previous
Freedom of Speech by jamibann
Freedom of Speech

Comes at a price these days. We passed by large but very peaceful protest march in London. It's such a shame that the police need to be mobilised in this way 'just in case'.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
