Borough Market

Sunday morning's visit. I love Borough Market - you want to buy everything! We escaped with only a coffee and a crème brûlée topped doughnut from Bread Ahead. Delicious! My friend had never been there before, so she was wandering around open mouthed at all the delicious food on offer there. We then went up the Shard for fabulous views of London on a sunny day as Jan had also never been there. After a quick bite to eat we headed up river to County Hall where we saw Agatha Christies' play 'Witness for the Prosecution'. It was fantastic, and what a treat to sit in that 'leather and wood' room to watch it. So authentic and great entertainment. Highly recommended. In the evening it was dinner at the Coaldrops Yard with Bella, our son's GF.