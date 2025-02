Regent Sounds

On Monday morning we browsed around the shops and streets in the Soho and Covent Garden area before heading out to the airport. I needed a music themed shot for our local photography group monthly 'competition'. I use the word loosely, as it's just a FB page where winners of each month's theme choose the theme (and the winner) for the following month. It's just a bit of fun. Denmark Street provided the perfect images for me to choose from.