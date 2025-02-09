Previous
Jan in London
Jan in London

Well, I pushed the boundaries of 'around the block' this week as all my photos have been taken in London, some 500 miles from my home. However, my excuse is that they were all taken where I was 'staying' at the beginning of the week's challenge. Looking forward to some vintage next week, closer to home. In the meantime, a final London photo of my lovely friend Jan outside County Hall after our Agatha Christie play experience last Sunday.
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely photo of your friend, and I've enjoyed your London 'block'.
February 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@jeneurell Thank you Jennifer!
February 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I always say the project is for you, not you for the project. You get to choose how you do anything on here and your own interpretation of a challenge is exactly what you want to do.

On your recommendation, we have booked tickets to see that show in a few weeks. Lovely shot of your friend Jan.
February 9th, 2025  
