Jan in London

Well, I pushed the boundaries of 'around the block' this week as all my photos have been taken in London, some 500 miles from my home. However, my excuse is that they were all taken where I was 'staying' at the beginning of the week's challenge. Looking forward to some vintage next week, closer to home. In the meantime, a final London photo of my lovely friend Jan outside County Hall after our Agatha Christie play experience last Sunday.