Vintage Cairngorm Club by jamibann
Vintage Cairngorm Club

We have a lot of 'vintage' things in our home - mostly from my side of the family - so I decided to showcase them this week, but also to use BeFunky to add to the vintage effect.

Today's image is in honour of dad, who is a lifetime member the Cairngorm Club. Hubby and I are also members, and dad proposed us for membership a few years ago. Here we see dad's old Mountain Rescue bonnet, complete with SNECC (Scottish North Eastern Counties Constabulary) badge and his Cairngorm Club badge. Behind the bonnet, you see 4 Volumes of his CC Journals. He has every one, dating back to 1893. Dad's a bit of a collector, and he spent quite a lot of money and effort on obtaining the old journals - and so we've continued to collect them on his behalf. We have the complete collection - 1893 to 2024, and will continue to add to it on his behalf. Dad has written many articles for the journal during his Mountain Rescue days in the 60s and 70s, so that's another good reason for us to keep the collection going.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Kathy A ace
Fabulous photo and amazing story!
February 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture with wonderful details and dof. I love your narrative and what you are doing.
February 10th, 2025  
julia ace
Nice go have some special family memorabilia.. let's hope the next generation can be caretakers as well..
February 10th, 2025  
Brian ace
What a story - words and image 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 10th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely photograph and interesting story.
February 10th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
That is so wonderful that you are continuing on your dad's tradition, I love that kind of thing (a big family history buff here & treasure sentimental things like this). Beautiful vintage image to go with such an inspirational story.
February 10th, 2025  
