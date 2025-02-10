Vintage Cairngorm Club

We have a lot of 'vintage' things in our home - mostly from my side of the family - so I decided to showcase them this week, but also to use BeFunky to add to the vintage effect.



Today's image is in honour of dad, who is a lifetime member the Cairngorm Club. Hubby and I are also members, and dad proposed us for membership a few years ago. Here we see dad's old Mountain Rescue bonnet, complete with SNECC (Scottish North Eastern Counties Constabulary) badge and his Cairngorm Club badge. Behind the bonnet, you see 4 Volumes of his CC Journals. He has every one, dating back to 1893. Dad's a bit of a collector, and he spent quite a lot of money and effort on obtaining the old journals - and so we've continued to collect them on his behalf. We have the complete collection - 1893 to 2024, and will continue to add to it on his behalf. Dad has written many articles for the journal during his Mountain Rescue days in the 60s and 70s, so that's another good reason for us to keep the collection going.