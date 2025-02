VIntage Knitting

This one's for my mum ... and our son. It's the little jacket mum knitted for Alexander before he was born, 30 years ago. It's mint green, as we didn't know if he'd be a boy or a girl. Mum always felt she was an inadequate knitter. Being of Shetland stock, she set the bar very high. I thought she was a brilliant knitter! Thank you mum for this little jacket, but also for everything else you did for us. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten.