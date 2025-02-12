Previous
Braemar Vintage - 1966 by jamibann
Braemar Vintage - 1966

This one's for my dad and my daughter. When dad was ill, before he moved into the home where he now resides, Mhairi was with me visiting him one day and she went downstairs into his office to look at some of his old slides. She came across this one, and took a picture of it with her phone. It was taken by dad in 1966 when we lived in Braemar and I'm wearing his hill-walking gear. Dad's very recognisable handwriting (to me) is on the slide frame and my daughter's fingers are holding it up to the light. It engenders various memories for me but mostly I like that, in its own unique way, this image covers three generations.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

ace
Casablanca ace
I am totally loving this one! And I love that connection across the generations.
February 12th, 2025  
