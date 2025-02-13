Vintage Shot Glasses

This lovely set of 6 shot glasses on a glass tray belonged to Auntie Carol, my dad's sister. She was a GP in Dover, and never married, so she was always good to us, her only nephews and niece. She used to come to Scotland every year for 3 weeks, driving up from England in her wee mini clubman, and arriving with her dog, Bruce. She was our favourite aunt and used to spoil us terribly at Christmas - giving us things our parents couldn't afford, but always in collaboration with our parents, not in competition with them. The year of the roller skates, has to be the most memorable! Cheers Auntie Carol!