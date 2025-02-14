Vintage Dux Medal

I've gone rogue with my flash of red. I don't do much editing and even less use of SC ... so I always waste way too much time trying to work out how best to do it. This year, I found this solution - very easy on BeFunky. It may not be SC, but it is a flash of red and as such will do me just fine! It is of course vintage - my granny's Dux Medal in Modern Subjects from Aberdeen High School, 1916-17. In the background is her certificate roll from the University of Aberdeen where she gained her BA in English & French in 1920, the same University where my dad and Auntie Carol also studied. Granny and Carol's graduation photographs are remarkably similar, despite being taken 31 years apart. Dad quit University after 2 years however, opting not to finish his degree in Agriculture and heading off to do his National Service instead. After that he married and joined the Police Force.