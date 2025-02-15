Previous
Vintage ercol by jamibann
Photo 4125

Vintage ercol

John's family was very minimalist, and had very few inherited items in the home - the opposite from my background, where most items in my parents house had a story - either hand made or inherited from some family member. I guess John's dad being an architect was part of that - he wanted to choose items of furniture with straight lines and not have 'things' he might not have selected or chosen in his house. Sentimental value didn't count much for him. An interesting contrast. However, after both John's parents passed away, we inherited their ercol coffee table from the 60s, which we both love. I'm so happy to have something in our home which came from theirs. It's a lovely table. We also have a photo of cute John aged 2, standing on top of it, so the table's at least 63 years old, and I feel sure it will see us out!
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Had to Google to see what they were.. Classic lines..
February 15th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
It is dateless, but I fear our kids will ditch ours when we're gone!

Lovely perspectivenof your table
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact