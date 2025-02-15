Vintage ercol

John's family was very minimalist, and had very few inherited items in the home - the opposite from my background, where most items in my parents house had a story - either hand made or inherited from some family member. I guess John's dad being an architect was part of that - he wanted to choose items of furniture with straight lines and not have 'things' he might not have selected or chosen in his house. Sentimental value didn't count much for him. An interesting contrast. However, after both John's parents passed away, we inherited their ercol coffee table from the 60s, which we both love. I'm so happy to have something in our home which came from theirs. It's a lovely table. We also have a photo of cute John aged 2, standing on top of it, so the table's at least 63 years old, and I feel sure it will see us out!