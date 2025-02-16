Previous
Dad's Treasure Tin by jamibann
Photo 4126

Dad's Treasure Tin

This tin belongs to dad, and it must date back to the 1940s. It's a Carr's Bourbon biscuit tin, as you can see, and although it's made of tin, it has an outer layer of colourful paper, which is disintegrating a fair bit. Inside the tin are various keepsakes and photos belonging to dad and he and I had fun looking though them. He has kept paper-thin air mail letters (remember those?) from a friend he had in The Gambia in the early 50s, and even a letter from Aberdeen University Air Squadron, RAF, giving him details of aptitude tests he had sat. These he passed, but the writer of the letter (a certain Flight Lieutenant F.A. Rivers-Bulkeley) explained that he was a 'borderline' failure as 'the board' thought dad was slightly immature for the responsibilities associated with pilot training. However he was encouraged to try again after a year at University. This in 1952 - when dad would have been 19. I guess he never did try again!

I've fairly enjoyed the vintage week, but looking forward to a bit of composition for next week.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What an amazing find and narrative, it sure has been a fun week of discoveries.
February 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous photo and story
February 16th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Great find
February 16th, 2025  
