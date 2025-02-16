Dad's Treasure Tin

This tin belongs to dad, and it must date back to the 1940s. It's a Carr's Bourbon biscuit tin, as you can see, and although it's made of tin, it has an outer layer of colourful paper, which is disintegrating a fair bit. Inside the tin are various keepsakes and photos belonging to dad and he and I had fun looking though them. He has kept paper-thin air mail letters (remember those?) from a friend he had in The Gambia in the early 50s, and even a letter from Aberdeen University Air Squadron, RAF, giving him details of aptitude tests he had sat. These he passed, but the writer of the letter (a certain Flight Lieutenant F.A. Rivers-Bulkeley) explained that he was a 'borderline' failure as 'the board' thought dad was slightly immature for the responsibilities associated with pilot training. However he was encouraged to try again after a year at University. This in 1952 - when dad would have been 19. I guess he never did try again!



I've fairly enjoyed the vintage week, but looking forward to a bit of composition for next week.