Stripy Skies

I felt that this followed the rule of thirds for this week's composition theme. In fact, I think a lot of my photos do, so brace for impact, folks! Ha ha!



On Friday we walked from Loch Muick (pronounced 'Mick', but 'Muck' if you watched Monty Don's gardening programme in Scotland a few weeks back ...) to Crathie and as we dropped down to Crathie, we could see over to the Geallaig hill - in this picture.



On Sunday we walked from Torbeg to Crathie, over the Geallaig hill, but more of that later in the week.



I'm really enjoying not having to be climbing everything over 3000 ft and being able to enjoy other types of walk - all the while including climbs - if you don't use it, you lose it!