Stripy Skies by jamibann
Stripy Skies

I felt that this followed the rule of thirds for this week's composition theme. In fact, I think a lot of my photos do, so brace for impact, folks! Ha ha!

On Friday we walked from Loch Muick (pronounced 'Mick', but 'Muck' if you watched Monty Don's gardening programme in Scotland a few weeks back ...) to Crathie and as we dropped down to Crathie, we could see over to the Geallaig hill - in this picture.

On Sunday we walked from Torbeg to Crathie, over the Geallaig hill, but more of that later in the week.

I'm really enjoying not having to be climbing everything over 3000 ft and being able to enjoy other types of walk - all the while including climbs - if you don't use it, you lose it!
Issi Bannerman

Kathy A
Those layers are fabulous
February 17th, 2025  
Boxplayer
Fabulous almost abstract composition
February 17th, 2025  
Elisa Smith
Fab!
February 17th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner
That's a great photo...
February 17th, 2025  
Casablanca
Super duper layers, works so well in mono
February 17th, 2025  
