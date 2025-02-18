Previous
Walking Away by jamibann
Another shot from Friday's walk. A modicum of sunshine, a sprinkling of snow on the gravel track and foreboding skies ahead. In terms of composition, I guess it's a leading line and rule of thirds?
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Lovely shot.. love the long view..
February 18th, 2025  
