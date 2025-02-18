Sign up
Previous
Photo 4128
Walking Away
Another shot from Friday's walk. A modicum of sunshine, a sprinkling of snow on the gravel track and foreboding skies ahead. In terms of composition, I guess it's a leading line and rule of thirds?
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th February 2025 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
julia
ace
Lovely shot.. love the long view..
February 18th, 2025
