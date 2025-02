Meet Annie, Helen, Marie and Sheila

On Monday's walk in the Sluie woods near Banchory, we passed the Warlock Stone (also knows as the Gryt stane o' Cragleauche) where apparently a Deeside coven of witches used to meet.



We stood around the stone, while Susan took a photo ... so I took advantage of getting a snap of the ladies standing opposite me, as they posed for Susan. Clearly Marie didn't get the memo about the pom-pom!