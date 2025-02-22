Framed View

This was taken on Thursday when John and I went up Carn Leuchan (where the Leuchan hare resides). Whilst up there, we discovered that he has been renamed and has turned blue! He is now Scotty the Hare!!! When descending Pannanich Hill (where the other hare sculpture sits on the drystane dyke), I was amused to find that he has also turned blue! I still have no idea who made and looks after those hares. I remember that during covid, the Pannanich hare was wearing a face mask ;-) However, no hare images today ... they may appear on a later post. Apologies to those who haven't yet met my mountain hare sculptures.