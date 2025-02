Scotty The Hare of Leuchan

So, you can't see his change of colour, but you can read his new name plate ... 'Scotty The Hare'!



Absolutely gutted for Scotland after yesterday's 6-Nations rugby match. Especially as I actually thought that final conversion kick had gone in. Ah, well, we Scots are used to grabbing defeat out of the jaws of victory. :-(



On to kitchen for next week ... I wonder what I will find?