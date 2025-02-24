Previous
Out the Side Window by jamibann
Photo 4134

Out the Side Window

So, I'm back in the kitchen and was looking around for inspiration on a wet and windy day, yesterday. I found what I was looking for ... or at least I got a few ideas!

So, this is taken looking out our side kitchen window, with raindrops adorning the glass. You're seeing our using wood stock (already dried and ready to burn), my wash line (small but effective) our compost bin, the garden tool shed (complete with horseshoe from my grandad's farm), and a hanging jelly pan (minus flowers). You can also see the windows of our neighbours' house and the top of one of our patio chairs - an ancient relic from our Aberdeen days, repainted (and needing repainted again), but well loved. I could have gone out to move it, but it was wet out there! :-)

Happy Monday!
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1132% complete

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
I like being able to see your beautiful garden chair. In my humble opinion it pulls everything together.
February 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@salza Perfect comment - thank you! Glad I never moved it. ;-)
February 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lots to look at here. You have got a good stock of wood to keep you warm.
February 24th, 2025  
