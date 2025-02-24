Out the Side Window

So, I'm back in the kitchen and was looking around for inspiration on a wet and windy day, yesterday. I found what I was looking for ... or at least I got a few ideas!



So, this is taken looking out our side kitchen window, with raindrops adorning the glass. You're seeing our using wood stock (already dried and ready to burn), my wash line (small but effective) our compost bin, the garden tool shed (complete with horseshoe from my grandad's farm), and a hanging jelly pan (minus flowers). You can also see the windows of our neighbours' house and the top of one of our patio chairs - an ancient relic from our Aberdeen days, repainted (and needing repainted again), but well loved. I could have gone out to move it, but it was wet out there! :-)



Happy Monday!