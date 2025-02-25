True Love

I had an image of keys which I had actually posted, but removed after I thought about the idiocy of posting an image showing where keys hang in our house! SO ... this image which was planned for tomorrow is being posted today.



This is on a wall in our kitchen and is made of metal and delicately coloured opaque glass. It was given to us by our friends whose wedding we attended in November in Nairn (after 30 years of being together). He is Irish and she is Scottish. A bit like us, except hubby is not actually Irish, he was only brought up there and speaks with a very Irish accent!