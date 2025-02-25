Previous
True Love by jamibann
True Love

I had an image of keys which I had actually posted, but removed after I thought about the idiocy of posting an image showing where keys hang in our house! SO ... this image which was planned for tomorrow is being posted today.

This is on a wall in our kitchen and is made of metal and delicately coloured opaque glass. It was given to us by our friends whose wedding we attended in November in Nairn (after 30 years of being together). He is Irish and she is Scottish. A bit like us, except hubby is not actually Irish, he was only brought up there and speaks with a very Irish accent!
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Issi Bannerman

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful and special gift, I love the heart and the delicate shapes.
February 25th, 2025  
