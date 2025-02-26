Maison Adam

Previous
Apparently, in 1660, for the wedding of Louis XIV in St. Jean-de-Luz, the future king's mother and Maria Theresa of Spain succumbed to Monsieur Adam's macarons, sparking the renown of the confectionery house which has lasted for more than three centuries.

I can attest to this, as when I was on a business trip in Hendaye with a fairly large group of Total staff from the Paris office, we had to leave for the airport an hour ahead of schedule so that the bus could do a detour via St. Jean-de-Luz. Almost everyone, without exception, got out to buy macarons to take home. At the time I found it very amusing, but I joined the party! I still have my tin - now used for storing chocolate. In the kitchen, of course.
julia ace
What a great tin..
February 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Love it! Beautiful
February 26th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Positively delightful! Where did you get this? fav for the picture and the description!
February 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@maggiemae Bought in St. Jean-de-Luz on that business trip many years ago!
February 26th, 2025  
