Maison Adam

Apparently, in 1660, for the wedding of Louis XIV in St. Jean-de-Luz, the future king's mother and Maria Theresa of Spain succumbed to Monsieur Adam's macarons, sparking the renown of the confectionery house which has lasted for more than three centuries.



I can attest to this, as when I was on a business trip in Hendaye with a fairly large group of Total staff from the Paris office, we had to leave for the airport an hour ahead of schedule so that the bus could do a detour via St. Jean-de-Luz. Almost everyone, without exception, got out to buy macarons to take home. At the time I found it very amusing, but I joined the party! I still have my tin - now used for storing chocolate. In the kitchen, of course.