Photo 4137
Cuisine
Cicada and olives ... on the kitchen door, chez nous!
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
7
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4346
photos
190
followers
119
following
1133% complete
4130
4131
4132
4133
4134
4135
4136
4137
Views
15
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
26th February 2025 7:42am
Tags
for2025
Beverley
ace
This is beautiful…
February 27th, 2025
julia
ace
Lovely..
February 27th, 2025
Brian
ace
Delightful
February 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful sign.
February 27th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
One is noisy, the other is full of flavour and I'm not going to confuse them!
February 27th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Just for you.....one kitchen.......
This is a nice look plaque.
February 27th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Full of promise!
February 27th, 2025
