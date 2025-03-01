World Horse Welfare, Belwade

On Monday our group of ladies went for a walk around the Belwade farm - the Scottish home for World Horse Welfare - rehabilitating horses, ponies and donkeys who have needed to go into care - from all over the UK. I believe they can have up to 70 animals at one time in the home. I rather liked the look of this group, with the hills in the background - Morven on the right of the image, almost completely snowless in February. Most unusual.



Had a very frustrating day yesterday, waiting for a gas boiler engineer who never turned up. I was given a window of 7am - 5.30pm initially. Received a confirmation text. Received a text at lunchtime saying 'won't be long now' ... and then nothing. And they thought it would be ok just to reschedule for today when I'm not here. I was fuming last night. Have calmed down now. ;-)



I'm travelling today, so will be a bit quiet on the commenting front.



Welcome to March!