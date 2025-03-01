Previous
World Horse Welfare, Belwade by jamibann
Photo 4139

World Horse Welfare, Belwade

On Monday our group of ladies went for a walk around the Belwade farm - the Scottish home for World Horse Welfare - rehabilitating horses, ponies and donkeys who have needed to go into care - from all over the UK. I believe they can have up to 70 animals at one time in the home. I rather liked the look of this group, with the hills in the background - Morven on the right of the image, almost completely snowless in February. Most unusual.

Had a very frustrating day yesterday, waiting for a gas boiler engineer who never turned up. I was given a window of 7am - 5.30pm initially. Received a confirmation text. Received a text at lunchtime saying 'won't be long now' ... and then nothing. And they thought it would be ok just to reschedule for today when I'm not here. I was fuming last night. Have calmed down now. ;-)

I'm travelling today, so will be a bit quiet on the commenting front.

Welcome to March!
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful and very special place for the animals… such a gorgeous view.
Poor communication… very disappointing. Enjoy your day with new smiles.
March 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this lovely nature scene. I bet you were fuming, how unfair and thoughtless some people are. Safe travels and have a great time.
March 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact