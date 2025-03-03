Previous
Ski Feet by jamibann
Another day of blue skies and sunshine on the slopes ... but as we're skiing with a group of friends, I can't quite get the time for photos. So, I took a moment on the chairlift to catch my feet in mid air, so to speak! Ha ha!
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, made me smile! Have a great time skiing
March 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura)

A cool POV!
A cool POV!
March 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Enjoy your ski vacation and get a group shot so you remember it in 30 years. I like the unusual pov.
March 3rd, 2025  
