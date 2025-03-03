Sign up
Previous
Photo 4141
Ski Feet
Another day of blue skies and sunshine on the slopes ... but as we're skiing with a group of friends, I can't quite get the time for photos. So, I took a moment on the chairlift to catch my feet in mid air, so to speak! Ha ha!
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4350
photos
190
followers
119
following
1134% complete
View this month »
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
3rd March 2025 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, made me smile! Have a great time skiing
March 3rd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A cool POV!
March 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Enjoy your ski vacation and get a group shot so you remember it in 30 years. I like the unusual pov.
March 3rd, 2025
