Photo 4143
Worth the Detour
I made John do a wee detour yesterday to get closer to this cute little church near the bottom of the Cir chairlift. More fabulous weather.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
4th March 2025 12:44pm
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shot of these sweet church… such an uplifting photo…
March 5th, 2025
