La Crusc Santa Croce Heiligkreuz

Yesterday, with friends, we skied over to this beautiful church in the Dolomites - sitting at 2045m high beneath the majestic Mt. Sasso di Santa Croce. A delightful visit encompassing a wee climb up to the church with the ski boots on! You can see a gentleman taking an easier way down! It wasn't far from the piste, but quite tricky walking with ski boots on!