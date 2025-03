Ice Falls

Yesterday we got transport (one hour's drive from our hotel) to the Falzarego Pass and took the cable car up to Lagazuoi. We then skied down through the Valparola Pass (the hidden valley) back to our accommodation in Val Gardena. A really special day passing these ice falls and also getting towed by horses along a flat part of the journey.



If you look carefully at the image you will see that someone was climbing on the ice on left of image.