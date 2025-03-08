The Haflingers

These were the beautiful horses who pulled us along the flat ground during our ski trip on Thursday into the hidden valley. At the end of the downhill section there's a flat part where some entrepreneurs have made a business from towing skiers from the base of the slope to the start of the next downhill slope - saving the skiers a lot of 'poling'. For four euros you hook onto a rope at the back of the horses - two ropes on two horses, each carrying about 10 people, so transporting about 40 skiers at a time. Very clever and great fun - as long as you don't fall off and take everyone with you - which was a definite risk. I was on one of the inside ropes, so was watching the skis on both sides of me very carefully!