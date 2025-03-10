Cimitero di Selva di Val Gardena

I had some time on Saturday morning, before my meet with Mona, and so went for a wander around the village - which I hadn't had much time to do during the week. The church 'Santa Maria Assunta' was central to the village and quite beautiful. I wanted to see if I could get a better viewpoint for a photo. That didn't happen, but I did come across the charming graveyard behind the church. I've never seen a graveyard like that before - almost every grave was marked with a large iron/metal beautifully decorated cross. Such a sight to behold, especially with some snow still lying on the ground. Mona tells me that this is fairly typical for the region. I didn't feel at all sad walking alone through the graveyard, it was just so peaceful passing by and acknowledging the beautiful reminders of lives lived - some short, some long.