Previous
Photo 4149
Sassolungo on a Sunny Saturday
This was taken as I wandered around the village before heading for the airport. It is taken from just behind the cemetery, looking towards the mountains. I believe it is Sassolungo, but I'm hoping Mona will confirm for me!
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
4
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4358
photos
192
followers
120
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
8th March 2025 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
Wow crystal blue skies with 2 points of interest here. Great composition!
March 11th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautifully composed!
March 11th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Glorious!
March 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 11th, 2025
