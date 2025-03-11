Previous
Sassolungo on a Sunny Saturday by jamibann
Photo 4149

Sassolungo on a Sunny Saturday

This was taken as I wandered around the village before heading for the airport. It is taken from just behind the cemetery, looking towards the mountains. I believe it is Sassolungo, but I'm hoping Mona will confirm for me!
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
Wow crystal blue skies with 2 points of interest here. Great composition!
March 11th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautifully composed!
March 11th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Glorious!
March 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact