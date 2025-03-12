Previous
Laughter is the Best Medicine by jamibann
Laughter is the Best Medicine

I had to post this picture, which I love. Of course, when I met Mona on Saturday in Val Gardena, we had to get a photo. So, as we both had our cameras, and our husbands, we thought it a good idea to get them to take a photo of us together. And they did a great job - thank you 'boys'. But I really liked this one, the last one John took, where we weren't posing at all, but just having a good laugh!

I also like it as it was, by chance, taken on International Women's Day - so here's to women and friendship and laughter!
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Issi Bannerman

Casablanca ace
Just wonderful 🥰
March 12th, 2025  
julia ace
Neat photo.. So much fun meeting up with 365ers..
March 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful photo… you both look happy and beautiful.
I agree laughter is the key of life
March 12th, 2025  
