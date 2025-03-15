Previous
Fiona the Photographer by jamibann
Photo 4153

Fiona the Photographer

Fiona is out and about again, now that the lighter days are here. We had a wee walk around the garden yesterday, and she was fascinated by the Glory of the Snow which has popped up through the chuckies around the front of the house.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact