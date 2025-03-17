Previous
Way Up High by jamibann
Way Up High

Turn your back on this girl, and she's off up trees, clambering on branches, taking risks. Here she's getting up close and personal with the new shoots on the Crab Apple tree.

In the interests of full disclosure - the sun flare was added with 'Be Funky'.

Happy St Patrick's Day!
17th March 2025

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
Wonderful focus on the bud, looking forward to see the blooms :-)
March 17th, 2025  
Casablanca
I am guessing Be Funky is an app of some sort? Not heard of it. Effective little addition. Fiona sounds like she fits in with your whole family. Climbing trees, doing mad crazy things!
March 17th, 2025  
