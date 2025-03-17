Sign up
Photo 4155
Way Up High
Turn your back on this girl, and she's off up trees, clambering on branches, taking risks. Here she's getting up close and personal with the new shoots on the Crab Apple tree.
In the interests of full disclosure - the sun flare was added with 'Be Funky'.
Happy St Patrick's Day!
17th March 2025
2
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th March 2025 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus on the bud, looking forward to see the blooms :-)
March 17th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
I am guessing Be Funky is an app of some sort? Not heard of it. Effective little addition. Fiona sounds like she fits in with your whole family. Climbing trees, doing mad crazy things!
March 17th, 2025
