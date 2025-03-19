Weather Station

I sneaked out without Fiona on Monday as I felt she might slow us down. She was a bit annoyed at me, as she thought she could have got some good photos of this rather original weather station!



A stone hangs at the bottom of the notice, and in case you can't read the faint writing, it reads ...



Stone is wet ... raining

Stone is dry ... not raining

Shadow on the ground ... sunny

White on top ... snowy

Can't see stone ... foggy

Swinging stone ... windy

Stone gone ... hurricane!



It amused me.