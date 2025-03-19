Previous
Weather Station by jamibann
Photo 4157

Weather Station

I sneaked out without Fiona on Monday as I felt she might slow us down. She was a bit annoyed at me, as she thought she could have got some good photos of this rather original weather station!

A stone hangs at the bottom of the notice, and in case you can't read the faint writing, it reads ...

Stone is wet ... raining
Stone is dry ... not raining
Shadow on the ground ... sunny
White on top ... snowy
Can't see stone ... foggy
Swinging stone ... windy
Stone gone ... hurricane!

It amused me.
Dianne ace
Ha - we have one much the same in our town!
March 19th, 2025  
julia ace
We have a similar weather stone in the Town basin.. and a smaller version was st the garden we visited yesterday eith my garden circle group..
March 19th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I love these, they always make me smile.
March 19th, 2025  
