Previous
Photo 4157
Weather Station
I sneaked out without Fiona on Monday as I felt she might slow us down. She was a bit annoyed at me, as she thought she could have got some good photos of this rather original weather station!
A stone hangs at the bottom of the notice, and in case you can't read the faint writing, it reads ...
Stone is wet ... raining
Stone is dry ... not raining
Shadow on the ground ... sunny
White on top ... snowy
Can't see stone ... foggy
Swinging stone ... windy
Stone gone ... hurricane!
It amused me.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
3
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4366
photos
193
followers
120
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
17th March 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
Ha - we have one much the same in our town!
March 19th, 2025
julia
ace
We have a similar weather stone in the Town basin.. and a smaller version was st the garden we visited yesterday eith my garden circle group..
March 19th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
I love these, they always make me smile.
March 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
