Previous
Photo 4158
Lace Curtain Shadows
As I headed up the stairs yesterday, late afternoon, my eye caught the shadow of our old-fashioned lace curtain on the old wooden shutters in the downstairs bedroom. It had to be today's shot.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
8
3
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
ace
Wonderful patterns and shadows, such great textures too. Well spotted and captured Issi.
March 20th, 2025
julia
ace
Gorgeous.. Our next set topic for Camera Club is shadows.. shame I don't have lace curtains ..
March 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
March 20th, 2025
Brigette
ace
nice catch of a lovely contemplative scene
March 20th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
@julzmaioro
We only have them on the downstairs guest bedroom window as they are at street level!
March 20th, 2025
julia
ace
@jamibann
I need to.pop over..lol..
March 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
Well spotted what a great shot
March 20th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Lovely. There might be a race between
@julzmaioro
and I to get to your place!
March 20th, 2025
