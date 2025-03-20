Previous
Lace Curtain Shadows by jamibann
Lace Curtain Shadows

As I headed up the stairs yesterday, late afternoon, my eye caught the shadow of our old-fashioned lace curtain on the old wooden shutters in the downstairs bedroom. It had to be today's shot.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Wonderful patterns and shadows, such great textures too. Well spotted and captured Issi.
March 20th, 2025  
julia ace
Gorgeous.. Our next set topic for Camera Club is shadows.. shame I don't have lace curtains ..
March 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
March 20th, 2025  
Brigette ace
nice catch of a lovely contemplative scene
March 20th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@julzmaioro We only have them on the downstairs guest bedroom window as they are at street level!
March 20th, 2025  
julia ace
@jamibann I need to.pop over..lol..
March 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
Well spotted what a great shot
March 20th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Lovely. There might be a race between @julzmaioro and I to get to your place!
March 20th, 2025  
