Knockargety Hill, Tarland by jamibann
Photo 4159

Knockargety Hill, Tarland

On Wednesday I took myself off to Tarland to suss out a walk for our Monday walkers group. I found the walk, but annoyingly wasn't vigilant regarding my camera battery, as it died before I got a decent shot! More fool me. So, it was I-phone to the rescue.

The walk is not the most spectacular but it's perfect for our Monday group as it mustn't be more than 10 km and not too much of an incline. This one fits the bill and the views were fabulous. Here you can see a very slightly snow-clad Lochnagar in the distance. Also visible were Mount Keen and Morven, but both are outwith this image. Setting out to walk Mount Keen today - that'll have a bit more elevation!
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Issi Bannerman

Diana
Your phone did a wonderful job with this beautiful landscape! Looking forward to seeing Monday's photos.

Wishing you a wonderful walk to Mount Keen today.
March 21st, 2025  
Wylie
terrific view of the distant snow!
March 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
March 21st, 2025  
Casablanca
So nice to see the expanse coming into Spring's start
March 21st, 2025  
julia
Good go have back up of a phone.. looks a lovely day.. hope it's as good when the group do the walk.
March 21st, 2025  
