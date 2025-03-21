Knockargety Hill, Tarland

On Wednesday I took myself off to Tarland to suss out a walk for our Monday walkers group. I found the walk, but annoyingly wasn't vigilant regarding my camera battery, as it died before I got a decent shot! More fool me. So, it was I-phone to the rescue.



The walk is not the most spectacular but it's perfect for our Monday group as it mustn't be more than 10 km and not too much of an incline. This one fits the bill and the views were fabulous. Here you can see a very slightly snow-clad Lochnagar in the distance. Also visible were Mount Keen and Morven, but both are outwith this image. Setting out to walk Mount Keen today - that'll have a bit more elevation!