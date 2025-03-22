Mount Keen this way ...

Well, yesterday's walk was different as it started off with a drive. We were recce-ing a walk for walking week in May, and to reduce mileage for visitors, our leader, Carole, had the great idea to bring them up to this point (not far from my Leuchan Hare Sculpture) in 4x4s. So yesterday we set out to do a trial run with 3 vehicles and 9 walkers. We had a great day out and the weather was hazy and quite spectacular for March! This was taken just after the walkers had got out and the cars were turning to go back down the hill. I thought it looked like an ad for Range Rover!



The walk took us up Mount Keen and finished at Glen Tanar, and was still 22km long. The visitors will love it, I'm sure. We certainly did!



It was also interesting to re-visit Mount Keen after 5 years. It was No. 9 on our Munro list! No vehicles involved then. ;-)