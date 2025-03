Bernice

Friday's walk was atmospheric, mild and hazy, although windy with poor visibility on top. As we descended, Bernice was streaking ahead, keen to get down to lower and warmer climes as she was wearing shorts! I saw this shot and just managed to get my camera unhooked, switched on, lens cap off and fire off 5 shots of her before she dropped down below edge of the hill. I liked the minimalism and was happy that it came out ok, despite my hurry!