The Half Way Hut by jamibann
Photo 4162

The Half Way Hut

Ellie and Helen at the half-way hut on Friday. Not sure what it is half way to, but it was only about 3km from the end of our 22km walk, so definitely not for us! ;-)
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Issi Bannerman

Lovely shot of this neat looking hut, Helen looks lovely in the dappled light.
March 24th, 2025  
Half way to the next photo opportunity perhaps? She looks happy.
March 24th, 2025  
Lovely photo of them…
March 24th, 2025  
Cute doggie
March 24th, 2025  
