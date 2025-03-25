Previous
Top Dog Angus by jamibann
Top Dog Angus

After Helen and Ellie had been photographed at the Half Way Hut, Angus decided it was his turn. Such a handsome dog, and doesn't he know it?!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Beautiful dog..
March 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
He's a real beauty!
March 25th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
He's ready for work - or more photos! A beautiful dog!
March 25th, 2025  
