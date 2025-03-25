Sign up
Previous
Photo 4163
Top Dog Angus
After Helen and Ellie had been photographed at the Half Way Hut, Angus decided it was his turn. Such a handsome dog, and doesn't he know it?!
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
3
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4372
photos
193
followers
120
following
1140% complete
4156
4157
4158
4159
4160
4161
4162
4163
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
21st March 2025 4:05pm
Privacy
Public
julia
ace
Beautiful dog..
March 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
He's a real beauty!
March 25th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
He's ready for work - or more photos! A beautiful dog!
March 25th, 2025
