Beinn a'Bhuird

The River Dee and Beinn a'Bhuird (Table Mountain).



An idyllic scene from our walk on Monday, along the new Charter-Chest path between the old Brig' of Dee and the Queen's Drive in Braemar.



However, this mountain was the scene of a tragic avalanche in December 1964 - dad's first full-on mountain rescue, which happened two weeks after he arrived as a young policeman in Braemar and took over the role of Mountain Rescue Leader. It was a testing exercise for him and his team. 3 young men were buried in an avalanche and a fourth escaped to raise the alarm (no mobile phones then. ...). It was 6pm before the rescue services were alerted. The avalanche wasn't huge, but it was deep. The survivor was able to show the rescuers where he thought his friends were buried. One body was found that night and the assumption was that the team were now looking for two further bodies. Because of darkness and weather conditions, the search party were obliged to leave and return at first light the next day. Dad got home at 3am and left again at 6am. Mum was left at the police station (with a new baby) to fend off the calls from the press, who had got word of the incident. Mid morning, still nothing, when suddenly one of the rescuers spotted fingers in the snow. They had found a survivor. 22 hours buried, Bob Burnett had survived. He had been lucky enough to land upright with his arm across his face allowing him just enough room to breathe. The slow melt of the snow by his body warmth had allowed his fingers to gradually appear above the surface of the snow. He was a very lucky man. The other body was found soon after. On digging him carefully out of the snow, Bob's only comment was 'What took you so long?'!!!



I think of this incident every time I see this mountain, even though I was just a little girl when it happened and have no recollection of it.