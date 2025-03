A Tarland Robin

I spent most of yesterday in Tarland - visiting dad in the morning, meeting a friend for lunch and then attending a meeting in the afternoon - at dad's care home. I had a wee walk around the woods there whilst I was waiting for my friend to finish work. This little robin was kind enough to pose for a photo. There was also a wren nearby, but it was not in the mood for a photo shoot - but darted around all over the place and sang loudly to me. Very entertaining.