A Tired and Faded Stop Sign by jamibann
A Tired and Faded Stop Sign

This caught my eye, again in Tarland. It has seen better days, I thought to myself. Tired and faded, just like me, on occasion!
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Like the repeat pattern eith the tree branches and the crazy cracking on the sign..
March 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured. One would imagine that someone could at least paint the stop with some red colour ;-)
March 29th, 2025  
