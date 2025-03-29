Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4167
A Tired and Faded Stop Sign
This caught my eye, again in Tarland. It has seen better days, I thought to myself. Tired and faded, just like me, on occasion!
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4376
photos
193
followers
121
following
1141% complete
View this month »
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
26th March 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Like the repeat pattern eith the tree branches and the crazy cracking on the sign..
March 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured. One would imagine that someone could at least paint the stop with some red colour ;-)
March 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close