Previous
Photo 4168
Alan on Morrone
On Friday, we walked Morrone, one of our walks for the Festival in May. It was a lovely day, but rather windy on top.
If you look closely at the image, you can see the village of Braemar, but also the river Dee wending its way towards Ballater, the hallowed ground of the Games Park and Braemar Castle.
Heading over to the Aviemore area later today in the hope of catching a few Corbetts over the next few days. Weather cold and windy, but bright.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4377
photos
193
followers
121
following
1141% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
28th March 2025 11:50am
Privacy
Public
julia
ace
Isn't it great when people wear nice colored jackets.. Great landscape..
March 30th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
You give us something we would never see anywhere else - with beautiful focus and light!
March 30th, 2025
