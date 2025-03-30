Previous
Alan on Morrone by jamibann
Photo 4168

Alan on Morrone

On Friday, we walked Morrone, one of our walks for the Festival in May. It was a lovely day, but rather windy on top.

If you look closely at the image, you can see the village of Braemar, but also the river Dee wending its way towards Ballater, the hallowed ground of the Games Park and Braemar Castle.

Heading over to the Aviemore area later today in the hope of catching a few Corbetts over the next few days. Weather cold and windy, but bright.
30th March 2025

Issi Bannerman

Photo Details

julia ace
Isn't it great when people wear nice colored jackets.. Great landscape..
March 30th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
You give us something we would never see anywhere else - with beautiful focus and light!
March 30th, 2025  
