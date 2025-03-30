Alan on Morrone

On Friday, we walked Morrone, one of our walks for the Festival in May. It was a lovely day, but rather windy on top.



If you look closely at the image, you can see the village of Braemar, but also the river Dee wending its way towards Ballater, the hallowed ground of the Games Park and Braemar Castle.



Heading over to the Aviemore area later today in the hope of catching a few Corbetts over the next few days. Weather cold and windy, but bright.